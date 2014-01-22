FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine opposition leaders: No concrete results from talks with Yanukovich
#World News
January 22, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine opposition leaders: No concrete results from talks with Yanukovich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine opposition leaders said on Wednesday there had been no concrete results from their talks with President Viktor Yanukovich to end weeks of street unrest and they called on protesters to prepare for a police offensive against them.

Boxer-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko, one of the leaders, told thousands of protesters on Kiev’s Independence Square there had been no positive response from Yanukovich to their demands in three hours of talks.

“Today they (the police) are preparing to clear us out of the ‘Maidan’ (Independence Square),” Klitschko declared. “We must do all we can to stop them clearing us out,” he said, urging people to stay and defend the square.

“Tomorrow if the president does not respond ... then we will go on the offensive,” he said to a roar of support from protesters.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence

