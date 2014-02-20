Ukrainian opposition MPs head to possible emergency parliament session

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian opposition deputies went to parliament on Thursday to attend a possible emergency session over how to end deadly violence between protesters and police in central Kiev, a Reuters witness said.

Oleh Lyashko, an independent lawmaker, told journalists the parliament was hoping to discuss replacing the current speaker and securing the withdrawal of police units from the center of Ukraine’s capital.

A months-long stand-off between police and protesters demanding regime change erupted in fresh violence this week with the death toll rising to at least 50.