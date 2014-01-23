FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland warns Ukraine of sanctions 'at any moment': media
January 23, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Poland warns Ukraine of sanctions 'at any moment': media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - International sanctions could be imposed on Ukraine at any moment unless the standoff between government and opposition ends, Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski was quoted as saying on Thursday.

“The Ukrainian authorities should be clear that we are on the brink of sanctions, that this is something that really could happen at any moment unless the spiral of conflict is halted,” Poland’s official PAP news agency quoted Komorowski as saying.

Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, often acts as a broker between Kiev and the European Union. Until now, its officials have cautioned against punitive measures, saying these could push Ukraine further away from integration with Europe.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, writing by Christian Lowe; editing by G Crosse

