Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador over Kiev violence
January 22, 2014 / 1:49 PM / 4 years ago

Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador over Kiev violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw on Wednesday to voice its concern about a crackdown on anti-government protests in Kiev, the ministry said in a statement.

Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz, secretary of state at the ministry, told the ambassador that Poland felt “deep concern” about new laws in Ukraine restricting protests, and said the flare-up of violence this week might be linked to the new restrictions, the statement said.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Adrian Krajewski

