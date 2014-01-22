Poland summons Ukraine's ambassador over Kiev violence

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw on Wednesday to voice its concern about a crackdown on anti-government protests in Kiev, the ministry said in a statement.

Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalecz, secretary of state at the ministry, told the ambassador that Poland felt “deep concern” about new laws in Ukraine restricting protests, and said the flare-up of violence this week might be linked to the new restrictions, the statement said.