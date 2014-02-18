Poland summons Ukraine envoy over clashes in Kiev

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign ministry summoned Ukraine’s deputy ambassador on Tuesday to express its concern after a stand-off between the authorities and opposition protesters in Kiev turned violent, a ministry spokesman said.

The spokesman, Marcin Wojciechowski, said in a Twitter post the deputy ambassador was summoned because the ambassador is in Ukraine. “We strongly condemn violence in Kiev and call both sides of the conflict in Ukraine for immediate dialogue. Compromise (is) the only solution,” Wojciechowski said.