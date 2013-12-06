Ukraine's Yanukovich postpones foreign trip over domestic turmoil: statement

A protester attends an opposition meeting at Independence square in Kiev, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has postponed a scheduled visit to Malta next week, the presidential website said in a statement on Friday, citing his need “to focus on domestic political issues.”

Yanukovich, who finished a four-day visit to China on Friday and was reported to be heading for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, faces turmoil in Kiev over his government’s suspension of a landmark trade pact with the European Union.