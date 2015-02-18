FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko flies to 'front', says troops leaving Debaltseve: TV
February 18, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko flies to 'front', says troops leaving Debaltseve: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko left by plane from Kiev “to the front” on Wednesday, and Ukrainian television said that he told journalists before leaving that Ukrainian forces were leaving the besieged town of Debaltseve.

“Poroshenko said that Ukrainian forces were leaving Debaltseve. Most of the service personnel have left. They are leaving with all their weapons ...,” 112 television channel said.

Poroshenko’s departure for eastern Ukraine was confirmed by his press service.

Writing By Richard Balmforth

