Ukraine's Yanukovich accuses opposition of whipping up crisis
January 30, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich accuses opposition of whipping up crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich on Thursday said he and his government had fulfilled all their obligations to solve the crisis in the country, but that the political opposition continued to ”whip up’ the situation.

In an appeal to the Ukrainian people, issued on his web site after an official announcement he had gone on sick leave, he said: ”We have fulfilled all the obligations which the authorities took on themselves.

“However, the opposition continues to whip up the situation calling on people to stand in the cold for the sake of the political ambitions of a few leaders. I think this is wrong,” he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
