FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Ukraine president says has several candidates for central bank chief
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 14, 2017 / 12:55 PM / 3 months ago

Ukraine president says has several candidates for central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko speaks during the news conference in Riga, Latvia April 4, 2017.Ints Kalnins

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he had several candidates in mind to replace Valeria Gontareva as central bank governor, but that it was too early to name them before the necessary political consultations had taken place.

Gontareva has resigned as central bank chief but Poroshenko has yet to publicly accept her resignation or nominate a successor, who must then be approved by parliament.

There is a lot of attention on who will replace Gontareva, a figure praised by the International Monetary Fund but vilified by some lawmakers and street protesters, who have accused her of corruption and of being a Russian stooge.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.