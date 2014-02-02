FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine president to return from sick leave
February 2, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine president to return from sick leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich speaks during a news conference in Kiev in this March 1, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich will return to work on Monday, four days after going on sick leave, according to a statement posted on the presidential website on Sunday.

“After undergoing required treatment, the president of Ukraine feels well and his health is satisfactory,” the website quoted a senior state medical official, Oleksandr Orda, as saying. Yanukovich, who faces a serious crisis and widespread opposition protests, announced on Thursday that he was taking sick leave.

Reporting By Jack Stubbs

