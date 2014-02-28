Ukraine protests to Russia over airspace violation

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine protested on Friday to Russia that it had violated its airspace and broken the terms of an agreement under which Moscow leases a base for its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

The Foreign Ministry gave no details but the Ukrainian border guard service said more than 10 Russian military helicopters had flown from Russia into Ukrainian airspace over the Crimea region.

Russian servicemen also blocked off a unit of Ukrainian border guards near the port city of Sevastopol, where part of Russia’s Black Sea fleet is based, a Reuters correspondent said.