Thirty-nine killed in Kiev clashes on Thursday
#World News
February 20, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

Thirty-nine killed in Kiev clashes on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - The death toll since Tuesday in fighting in Kiev between Ukrainian protesters and riot police has risen to 67, the Ukrainian capital’s health department said on Thursday, indicating that 39 were killed since 6 a.m. alone.

That meant Thursday was the deadliest day yet in the months-long civil conflict in the former Soviet republic.

Another wave of violence swept central Kiev this week with protesters demanding regime change intermittently battling “Berkut” riot police.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Pavel Polityuk, editing by Mark Heinrich

