Couple in Ukraine celebrate birth of quintuplets
June 28, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Couple in Ukraine celebrate birth of quintuplets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ODESSA, UKRAINE - A Ukrainian couple welcomed five new additions to their family last week with the birth of quintuplets, three boys and two girls.

Assisted by eight doctors and nurses, Oksana Kobeletska, 37, delivered the quintuplets on June 24. She and her husband already have a three-year-old daughter.

“I can’t even imagine right now how it is going to be, to raise so many children at once,” she said.

The couple named their newborns Denis, Dariya, Vladislav, Oleksandra and David. The infants will be discharged from hospital when they weigh more than two kilos (4.4 lbs.)

