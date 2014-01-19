FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Protesters clash with police at Ukraine rally
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 19, 2014 / 2:39 PM / 4 years ago

Protesters clash with police at Ukraine rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Protesters on the sidelines of an anti-government rally in Ukraine clashed on Sunday with riot police, attacking them with sticks and trying to overturn a bus commandeered by police to block the main road leading to parliament.

The clashes broke out after opposition politicians called on people to disregard new legislation that bans the anti-government rallies which have convulsed the former Soviet republic for the past two months.

Boxer-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko, one of the main opposition leaders and speakers at the main rally, went to the scene of the clashes about 100 meters from Kiev’s Independence Square, and sought to persuade protesters to refrain from attacking police.

However, protesters did not back off and continued to shower fireworks and other objects on riot police, who protected themselves with shields.

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.