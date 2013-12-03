FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine upheaval could hit rating if funding ability hurt: S&P
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine upheaval could hit rating if funding ability hurt: S&P

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine’s internal political problems are already covered by its B- credit rating and it would take a worsening of its ability to access foreign funding to provoke another cut, Standard and Poor’s said on Tuesday.

S&P downgraded Ukraine at the start of last month and warned it could cut it further if its international reserves declined faster than expected and its funding commitments became increasingly difficult to meet.

The country has plunged into crisis in recent days over the government’s shunning of a trade deal with the European Union, spurring a standoff between pro-Russian and pro-EU forces.

S&P’s primary analyst on Ukraine, Trevor Cullinan, said last month’s downgrade meant the current “economic and political challenges faced by the country” were already factored in. However, if the situation continued to deteriorate and it became difficult for Kiev to get hold of the money needed to pay its bills, another cut could be on the cards.

“To the extent that these developments impact on Ukraine securing official financing, they could affect sovereign creditworthiness,” Cullinan added.

President Viktor Yanukovich’s decision to tie Ukraine closer to Moscow has triggered mass protests in Kiev. Its central bank has been forced to intervene on the currency, and bond and share prices have fallen.

Prime Minister Mykola Azarov’s government has resisted pressure from the International Monetary Fund to unhitch the national currency from a tight band around 8 hryvnia to the dollar and allow greater flexibility to reduce imports and help narrow the current account deficit.

But the government’s ability to meet a heavy foreign debt repayment schedule in 2014 is undermined by depleted foreign reserve stocks which at the end of October stood at $20.6 billion - which covers less than two and half months of imports.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.