FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may buy $3 billion worth of Ukrainian Eurobonds by end of week: IFAX
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 17, 2013 / 6:39 PM / 4 years ago

Russia may buy $3 billion worth of Ukrainian Eurobonds by end of week: IFAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may buy $3 billion worth of two-year Ukrainian Eurobonds at 5 percent interest by the end of the week, Russia’s finance minister said, after Moscow agreed a $15-billion bailout for Kiev.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying Russia had agreed to purchase Ukrainian Eurobonds under a deal reached on Tuesday.

Siluanov said the bond purchases would help Ukraine stave off bankruptcy and added: “It is an even more secure tool than a state loan.”

Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editign by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.