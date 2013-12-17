Russia may buy $3 billion worth of Ukrainian Eurobonds by end of week: IFAX

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may buy $3 billion worth of two-year Ukrainian Eurobonds at 5 percent interest by the end of the week, Russia’s finance minister said, after Moscow agreed a $15-billion bailout for Kiev.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying Russia had agreed to purchase Ukrainian Eurobonds under a deal reached on Tuesday.

Siluanov said the bond purchases would help Ukraine stave off bankruptcy and added: “It is an even more secure tool than a state loan.”