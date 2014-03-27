FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia can only return to G8 if it changes, says Canada
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russia can only return to G8 if it changes, says Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Canada’s Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday he sees no way for Russia to return to the Group of Eight industrialized powers unless President Vladimir Putin changes course.

“The difficulty is that notwithstanding all of our efforts to make Mr Putin a partner, he has no desire to be partner, he has desire to be a rival,” Harper said at a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

“Personally - and I only speak for Canada here - I don’t see any way of return of Mr Putin to the table unless Russia fundamentally changes its course.”

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations, which does not include Russia, agreed this week to suspend their participation in the G8 unless the Kremlin changes course on Ukraine.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.