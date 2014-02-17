FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine expects to receive $2 billion from Russian bond buy Wednesday: source
February 17, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine expects to receive $2 billion from Russian bond buy Wednesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine expects to receive $2 billion from the Russian purchase of Ukraine’s eurobonds on Wednesday, a source in the Ukrainian government said on Monday.

Earlier in the day Russia said it would buy $2 billion of Ukrainian eurobonds this week, in a move that may bolster Ukraine’s president and the country’s struggling currency.

“The money should be in the country on Wednesday,” the source said.

Also on Monday, the Irish stock exchange said in a statement that it approved a $1.98 billion increase in the value of Ukraine’s listed 5 percent 2015 note.

The disbursement of the funds should help Ukraine’s hryvnia, which has been under pressure since anti-government protests began three months ago.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

