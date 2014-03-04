FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine, Russia longer-dated dollar bonds rise
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 4, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine, Russia longer-dated dollar bonds rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian longer-dated dollar bonds rose 1-2 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, after Moscow reportedly ordered troops that took part in military exercises in central and western Russia to return to base.

The bonds fell sharply on Monday after Russia took control of Ukraine’s southern Crimea region.

Ukraine’s 2023 bond rose 1 cent before trimming gains to 84.2, according to Tradeweb, and the 2020 bond rose 2 cents before edging lower to 83.94.

The June 2014 bond fell 0.25 cents to 91.25, however, as investors remained concerned about Ukraine’s ability to repay its short-term debt.

Russia 2043 dollar bond rose 1.7 cents on the dollar to 96.37, according to Reuters data. Russia’s 2023 and 2020 bonds rose more than 1 cent.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.