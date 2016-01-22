Russia says open to good-faith talks with Ukraine on debt

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session of the Gaidar Forum 2016 'Russia and the World: Looking to the Future' in Moscow, Russia, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s finance minister said on Friday that Moscow was open to “talks in good faith” with Ukraine over the $3 billion debt it owes.

But the minister, Anton Siluanov, added that said Ukraine’s position was inconsistent as long as it insisted the debt it owed to Russia was of similar nature to that owed to private creditors.

Russia says the $3 billion, owed from a two-year eurobond issued in December 2013, is bilateral, country-to-country debt and is not up for restructuring along the lines of Ukraine’s commercial debt to private creditors.

“Ukraine cannot claim that it is ready in good faith to negotiate and at the same time insist that they will only consider the variant which was already offered to private creditors,” Siluanov said.

Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said talks mediated by the German Finance Ministry had enabled “an informal exchange of views” but Ukraine had not changed its position.