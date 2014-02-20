Western demands on Ukraine are inappropriate, says Russian minister: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Demands made by the West on Ukraine are inappropriate at the moment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying on Thursday, in response to reports of a French call for new elections.

“It is difficult for me to comment on the words of the French minister as I am not acquainted with him. But the words, ‘to demand’, are not really appropriate in this situation,” Karasin was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.