Western demands on Ukraine are inappropriate, says Russian minister: Ifax
February 20, 2014 / 9:09 AM / 4 years ago

Western demands on Ukraine are inappropriate, says Russian minister: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Demands made by the West on Ukraine are inappropriate at the moment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin was quoted as saying on Thursday, in response to reports of a French call for new elections.

“It is difficult for me to comment on the words of the French minister as I am not acquainted with him. But the words, ‘to demand’, are not really appropriate in this situation,” Karasin was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage nL6N0LP1NI

