Russia, Ukraine finance ministries discuss EBRD, not Eurobond row
May 11, 2016

Russia, Ukraine finance ministries discuss EBRD, not Eurobond row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak arrives at the G20 meeting during the spring International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Wednesday he had discussed cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) when he spoke to senior officials from Ukraine’s Finance Ministry.

“The issue of the Eurobond was not brought up,” Storchak said in e-mailed comments, referring to Ukraine’s controversial $3 billion debt to Russia.

The talks took place in London on the sidelines of the EBRD’s annual meeting.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
