No Ukraine-Russia meeting during London EBRD summit: Deputy FinMin
May 11, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

No Ukraine-Russia meeting during London EBRD summit: Deputy FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) President Suma Chakrabarti attending a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukrainian government representatives have no plans to meet with their Russian counterparts during the annual meeting of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Kiev’s deputy Finance Minister Artem Shevalev said on Wednesday.

Ukraine is grappling with pro-Russia separatist in its industrial eastern heartland and faces Moscow in London courts in a stand-off over a $3 billion eurobond that Kiev wants to be part of its debt restructuring.

“We have no plans to meet them,” Shevalev told journalists on the sidelines of the EBRD meeting in London.

Asked if Kiev would like to meet with their Russian counterparts if possible, Shevalev said: “There are no plans at the moment.”

Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
