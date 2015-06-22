FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Medvedev to seek extension of restrictive steps on West
#World News
June 22, 2015 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Medvedev to seek extension of restrictive steps on West

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s government will ask President Vladimir Putin to extend Russian restrictions in response to a decision by the European Union to prolong sanctions until the beginning of next year, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Russia imposed a ban on Western food imports last year after the West imposed visa bans and asset freezes over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis. Russian officials have said that ban will be extended in line with the EU move.

Interfax reported that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had asked a deputy to prepare a request for Putin to extend the “restrictive measures” for another six months.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

