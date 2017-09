Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during the annual conference of the Association of Russian Banks in Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that Moscow will insist that the International Monetary Fund should include the terms of Ukraine’s $3 billion Eurobond debt to Russia in the Fund’s new aid program for Kiev.