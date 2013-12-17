Ukraine's Yanukovich tells Putin he hopes for gas deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that he hoped for a mutually beneficial gas deal between Russia’s Gazprom and Ukraine’s Naftogaz.
Ukraine wants to secure new loans from Russia to help fend off an economic crisis after it spurned a trade deal with the European Union, although any deals reached at talks in the Kremlin could fuel anti-government protests in Kiev.
Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman