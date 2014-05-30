FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says Russia-Ukraine near deal on gas, more talks next week
#World News
May 30, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

EU says Russia-Ukraine near deal on gas, more talks next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine have made progress in talks on their gas dispute in Berlin and will meet again on Monday in Brussels if Moscow can confirm receipt of a partial payment by Kiev, the European Union mediator Guenther Oettinger said on Friday.

“This was a step forward but there was no breakthrough today. That could be achieved on Monday,” the European Energy Commissioner said after talks with both countries’ energy ministers. He hopes to have a final agreement by June 3.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Yuri Prodan told reporters Kiev had made a payment worth $786 million on Friday for Russian gas delivered between March and February and said Russia state gas producer Gazprom was willing to talk about a “package solution”.

Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Hans Busemann; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin

