Russia warns West against interference in Ukraine

An anti-government protester works on a road near the barricades in Kiev February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the West against interfering in Ukraine’s crisis, saying at a news conference with his German counterpart that citizens of the ex-Soviet state should be allowed to resolve matters themselves.

“We believe Ukrainians themselves should find a way out of the political crisis ... We expect all other partners of Ukraine to follow the same principle,” Lavrov said after talks with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.