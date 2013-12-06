Ukraine's Yanukovich meets Putin on strategic partnership

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich during a signing ceremony at a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi on Friday and discussed “preparations for a future agreement on strategic partnership”, Yanukovich’s presidential website said in a statement.

Yanukovich flew to the Russian resort city on his way home from a state visit to China, with Ukraine in turmoil over his government’s decision to spurn a trade pact with the European Union in favor of closer ties with former Soviet master Moscow.