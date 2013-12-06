FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Yanukovich meets Putin on strategic partnership
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2013 / 2:13 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich meets Putin on strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) speaks with his Ukrainian counterpart Viktor Yanukovich during a signing ceremony at a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the Palace of Independence in Minsk, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi on Friday and discussed “preparations for a future agreement on strategic partnership”, Yanukovich’s presidential website said in a statement.

Yanukovich flew to the Russian resort city on his way home from a state visit to China, with Ukraine in turmoil over his government’s decision to spurn a trade pact with the European Union in favor of closer ties with former Soviet master Moscow.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.