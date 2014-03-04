FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia hopes West will not impose sanctions over Ukraine
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 4, 2014 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

Russia hopes West will not impose sanctions over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Russia hopes its Western partners will not impose sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

“We hope our partners will understand our position,” he told reporters during a visit to Tunisia, adding that Russia’s moves in Ukraine’s Crimea region had been right. “Nobody has a right to be angry with Russia. The European Union and the United States did not fulfill their obligations in Ukraine,” he said, speaking through a translator.

Lavrov also said Ukraine needed a comprehensive dialogue not excluding anyone.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.