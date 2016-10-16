Kuwait ruler dissolves parliament: official news agency
KUWAIT Kuwait's emir ordered the dissolution of parliament on Sunday, saying regional developments and "security challenges" meant the national assembly should choose fresh representatives.
GOA, India A planned round of talks between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in Berlin on the Ukrainian peace process will be possible only if experts make progress in dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.
LONDON British lawmakers from across the political spectrum will press their bid to force Prime Minister Theresa May to give parliament a vote on her negotiating strategy for leaving the European Union, saying she had no mandate for a "hard Brexit".
MOSCOW Russia said all participants in talks in Lausanne had agreed Syrians should decide their own future through inclusive dialogue and that the country should remain whole and secular, after the meeting ended without a breakthrough.