Russia says Ukraine must overcome 'tectonic split'
December 13, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says Ukraine must overcome 'tectonic split'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that Ukraine must overcome a ‘tectonic split’ in the country that threatens the existence of the state, Russian news agencies reported.

Speaking at a meeting with his Belarussian counterpart, Medvedev said the appearance of European politicians at protests in Kiev against the government’s decision to spurn a landmark EU deal in favor of closer ties with Russia, was “crude interference” in Ukraine’s internal affairs,

Reporting by Thomas Grove

