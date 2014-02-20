Ukraine leadership must be in "good shape" for ties, says Russian PM-Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday Russia could only have fully-fledged bilateral relations with Ukraine when its legitimate leadership was in “good shape”, Interfax news agency reported.

“We will continue to cooperate with our Ukrainian partners in all areas, we will try to do everything to fulfill those promises which we gave. But at the same time for this to happen it is necessary for our partners themselves to be in good shape and for the authorities in Ukraine to be legitimate and effective,” he was quoted as saying.