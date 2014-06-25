FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says progress in Ukraine too slow, threatens sanctions
#World News
June 25, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Merkel says progress in Ukraine too slow, threatens sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday new sanctions against Russia could be put back on the agenda if progress in stabilizing the situation in Ukraine does not speed up.

She praised Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s call for a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with pro-Russian rebels and said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to renounce his right to intervene was “psychologically important”.

But Merkel told parliament that there were still fatalities among Ukrainian troops despite the ceasefire and said: “Progress is slow ... Diplomatic solutions are always preferable but if nothing else works, sanctions can be put back on the agenda.”

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin

