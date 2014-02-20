Russia's Putin speaks with Merkel, Cameron over Ukraine violence

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron by telephone on Thursday and they all expressed “utmost concern” over the deadly violence in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
“Vladimir Putin stressed the critical importance of an immediate end to bloodshed, the need to take urgent measures to stabilize the situation and suppress extremist and terrorist attacks,” the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.
