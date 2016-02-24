FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine agrees to Russian proposal to lift truck ban
February 24, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine agrees to Russian proposal to lift truck ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An activist stops a lorry near the village of Chongar, in the Kherson region adjacent to Crimea, Ukraine, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergii Kharchenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine will accept a Russian proposal to lift reciprocal transit bans on road cargo, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month Ukraine banned Russian trucks from crossing its territory, in response to a similar move by Moscow.

Diplomatic and trade ties between the two have suffered since Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and a pro-Russian separatist conflict.

Infrastructure minister Andriy Pyvovarsky told a government meeting that Russia had proposed lifting all limits on road cargo.

“They’re allowing (transit), we will too under terms of reciprocity,” Yatseniuk responded.

In mid-February, the Russian transport ministry barred Ukrainian trucks because Ukrainian activists had been blocking some Russian trucks from entering Ukraine.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alexander Smith

