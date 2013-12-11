Ukraine says customs union will not be raised in Russia meeting

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday that the issue of joining a customs union with Russia would be not raised in talks later this month in Moscow.

Speaking to his cabinet, Azarov said: “We are preparing a lot of documents for the meeting of the Russian/Ukrainian state commission, which will take place on December 17. But I want to end the speculation immediately and say that there will be no talks about the customs union.”