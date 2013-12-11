FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says customs union will not be raised in Russia meeting
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 11, 2013 / 8:58 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine says customs union will not be raised in Russia meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said on Wednesday that the issue of joining a customs union with Russia would be not raised in talks later this month in Moscow.

Speaking to his cabinet, Azarov said: “We are preparing a lot of documents for the meeting of the Russian/Ukrainian state commission, which will take place on December 17. But I want to end the speculation immediately and say that there will be no talks about the customs union.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.