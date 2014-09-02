FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 1 million Ukrainians displaced by conflict: UNHCR
September 2, 2014 / 10:39 AM / 3 years ago

More than 1 million Ukrainians displaced by conflict: UNHCR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - More than one million people have been displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, including 814,000 Ukrainians now in Russia with various forms of status, the UNHCR United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday.

Numbers displaced inside Ukraine by the fighting have nearly doubled in the past there weeks to at least 260,000 and more are fleeing, it earlier told a Geneva news briefing.

“It’s safe to say you have over a million people now displaced as a result of the conflict, internally and externally together,” Vincent Cochetel, director of the UNHCR’s bureau for Europe, later told reporters. “I mean 260,000 in Ukraine, it’s a low estimate, 814,000 in Russia, then you add the rest ... Belarus, Moldova, European Union.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by John Stonestreet

