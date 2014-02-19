FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's security forces probe attempts by politicians 'to seize power'
#World News
February 19, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's security forces probe attempts by politicians 'to seize power'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security service (SBU) on Wednesday opened an investigation into illegal attempts by “individual politicians” to seize power, its website said.

“Ukraine’s security service has begun a pre-trial investigation into illegal actions being carried out by individual politicians aimed at seizing state power,” a statement by the SBU said.

It did not name the politicians suspected of involvement. The statement followed violent clashes in Kiev on Tuesday between protesters and police in which 26 people have been killed, including 10 police officers.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
