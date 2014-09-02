U.N. refugee agency fears mass displacement in Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) - The number of people displaced in Ukraine by fighting has nearly doubled in the past there weeks to at least 260,000 and more are fleeing amid fears of mass displacement, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

“In terms of the ongoing fighting, in Donetsk, Luhansk and south of Donetsk oblast (district), we very concerned about the risk of further exodus,” Vincent Cochetel, director of the UNHCR’s bureau for Europe, told a news briefing in Geneva.

“The High Commissioner (Antonio Guterres) is very concerned about the risk of further displacement of major proportion in that part of the country.”