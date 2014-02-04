Train, mini-bus, collide in Ukraine, 12 dead: president's website

KIEV (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed and five others injured on Tuesday when a train and minibus collided at a railway crossing point in Ukraine’s north-eastern Sumy region, the president’s office said.

”According to our information ... on the railway crossing near the villages of Bilany and Vyry there was a collision between a local train and a minibus.

“As a result, 12 people were killed and five taken to hospital,” a statement on the presidential website said.