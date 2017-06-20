U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters during his meeting with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) delivers remarks to reporters during his meeting with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (2nd R) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster meet with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he had received strong assurances of U.S. support for his country from Donald Trump during a meeting in the White House on Tuesday.

Trump has called in the past for improved U.S. ties with Russia, stoking fears in Ukraine that he might row back from past U.S. pledges of support for Poroshenko's pro-Western administration in Kiev.

Moscow seized Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014 and has backed pro-Russian separatist rebels battling Kiev's forces in eastern Ukraine.

"There was a full, detailed meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. We received strong support from the U.S. side, support in terms of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the independence of our state," Poroshenko was quoted as telling journalists by Ukrainian news agency Interfax Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gareth Jones)