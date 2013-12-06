Ukraine opposition leader Tymoshenko ends prison hunger strike: daughter

A woman holds a portrait of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at European square in Kiev, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko has ended a hunger strike after 12 days, Interfax news agency quoted her daughter, Yevgenia, as telling reporters on Friday.

Former prime minister Tymoshenko, jailed in 2011 for abuse of office over a gas deal signed with Russia, had announced a hunger strike in support of opposition protests against the Ukrainian government’s decision to spurn a landmark trade pact with the European Union.

“At the request of the square, she has ended the hunger strike,” Yevgenia said, referring to the protest camp on Kiev’s Independence Square.