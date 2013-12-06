FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine opposition leader Tymoshenko ends prison hunger strike: daughter
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2013 / 2:39 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine opposition leader Tymoshenko ends prison hunger strike: daughter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman holds a portrait of jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko at European square in Kiev, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko has ended a hunger strike after 12 days, Interfax news agency quoted her daughter, Yevgenia, as telling reporters on Friday.

Former prime minister Tymoshenko, jailed in 2011 for abuse of office over a gas deal signed with Russia, had announced a hunger strike in support of opposition protests against the Ukrainian government’s decision to spurn a landmark trade pact with the European Union.

“At the request of the square, she has ended the hunger strike,” Yevgenia said, referring to the protest camp on Kiev’s Independence Square.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.