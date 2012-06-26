FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine ex-PM's appeal trial put off until July 12
June 26, 2012 / 9:59 AM / 5 years ago

Ukraine ex-PM's appeal trial put off until July 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko are seen in a protest tent camp in central Kiev June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

KIEV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court on Tuesday adjourned hearings to July 12 into former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko’s appeal against the verdict and seven-year prison sentence handed down to her last October on abuse-of-office charges.

Judge Stanislav Mishchenko granted state prosecutors’ motion requesting a medical examination of Tymoshenko to determine if she is fit to attend the hearings.

Tymoshenko, who has been moved from prison to a hospital to receive treatment for back trouble, chose not to attend Tuesday’s hearings.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Louise Ireland

