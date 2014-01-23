White House threatens Ukraine sanctions if violence continues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday condemned the violence taking place in Kiev, urged all sides to de-escalate, and threatened sanctions against Ukraine if the situation there did not improve.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told a briefing that the tensions in the country were a direct result of the government failing to acknowledge the “legitimate” grievances of its people.

The United States urged the Ukraine government to repeal anti-democratic legislation that was recently signed into law, Carney said.