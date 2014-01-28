FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden urges Ukraine president to find compromise amid crisis
January 28, 2014 / 9:38 PM / 4 years ago

Biden urges Ukraine president to find compromise amid crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich about the country’s crisis by phone for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, and encouraged him to look for more ways to compromise with the opposition, the White House said.

In the call, which was initiated by Yanukovich, Biden welcomed progress made by the Ukrainian parliament in repealing anti-protest laws and urged him to look at other measures.

“These include an amnesty law and a new government that can bring political unity, win the confidence of the Ukrainian people, and take Ukraine in the direction of Europe by strengthening democratic institutions and making the reforms necessary to achieve economic prosperity,” the White House said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese

