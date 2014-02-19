FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew urges Ukraine to turn to IMF
February 19, 2014 / 10:38 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew urges Ukraine to turn to IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew speaks at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington February 3, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Ukraine’s fundamental problem is that it suffers from an economic crisis and the country should ask the International Monetary Fund for help, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Wednesday.

“At the core they have an economic crisis and they are going to need to deal with it,” Lew told a conference hosted by the World Affairs Council.

“And the mechanism that’s best for Ukraine to deal with it would be to come to the IMF and have a package where they put in place economic reforms where they get the support that they need in exchange for the steps to fix their economy,” Lew said.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Additional reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
