White House: violence against Ukraine protests unacceptable
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
December 2, 2013 / 8:15 PM / 4 years ago

White House: violence against Ukraine protests unacceptable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday violence by the Ukrainian government against protesters was unacceptable and urged authorities to respect Ukrainians’ rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

“The violence by government authorities against peaceful demonstrators in Kiev on Saturday morning was unacceptable,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing.

Reports of journalists and members of the media being assaulted and targeted by security forces are “disturbing,” Carney said.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

