White House says Kiev-Moscow deal will not address protesters' concerns
#World News
December 17, 2013 / 6:08 PM / 4 years ago

White House says Kiev-Moscow deal will not address protesters' concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that an agreement by Russia to send a $15 billion lifeline to Ukraine will not address the concerns of tens of thousands of Ukrainian protesters.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said White House officials had not seen details of the agreement, in which Russia agreed to buy $15 billion in debt.

But he said any such agreement would not address the concerns of Ukrainian protesters who have taken to the streets to protest Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, accused of spurning a trade deal with the European Union and turning to Moscow for help.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese

