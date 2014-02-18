FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Ukraine's president to restart talks with opposition: White House
#World News
February 18, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. urges Ukraine's president to restart talks with opposition: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is appalled by the violence in Kiev and urges Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich to restart a dialogue with opposition leaders, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

“We continue to condemn street violence and excessive use of force by either side. Force will not resolve the crisis,” Carney told a briefing.

“To restore peace and stability, we urge President Yanukovich to deescalate immediately the situation and end the confrontation” with protesters, he said. “We also urge him to restart a dialogue with opposition leaders today.”

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

